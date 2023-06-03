Moneybagg Yo has returned with his new mixtape, Hard to Love. The release comes two years after his last album, A Gangsta’s Pain.

The new release comes with the new video for “Where Ya Bih @,” recalling moments from the classic film, Hustle & Flow.

In the new whipalo-directed video, Bagg salutes another Memphis legend in DJay, tapping into the character’s mind and showing how he matches in both drive and passion. You can see the new video below.

“I gained and lost more than I ever thought I would,” Bagg wrote on Instagram about the new release, “and had no other safe outlet for all the emotions and dark thoughts that came wit that other than making music.”

Hard to Love features GloRilla, Future, Lil Durk, YTB FATT, Shott Off, and Fridayy. You can hear the project in full below.