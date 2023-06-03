Cordae and Naomi Osaka have shared images from their baby shower. The couple have confirmed they are having a girl.

Images shared online show the words “A little princess is on the way.” Cordae hit his Instagram Story to show images and write “#GirlDad”

In January, Naomi Osaka took to social media to announce her pregnancy. The 25-year-old has been praised as one of the best tennis players in the world, with four Grand Slam championships under her belt.

Advertisement

Osaka took to both Twitter and Instagram to share the exciting news, posting a photo of the ultrasound and sharing a heartfelt letter to her fans.

“The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun,” she states. “These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to.”

Earlier this month, Osaka withdrew from the Australian Open, perplexing audiences about why. Her last match took place in September of last year, after withdrawing during the second round of the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo. Her last full match resulted in a first-round loss at the US Open in 2022.

Osaka also revealed she would be taking the entirety of 2023 off from the sport, simultaneously sharing her excitement about becoming a mom.

“I realize that life is so short and I don’t take any moments for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure,” Osaka continues. “I know that I have much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone ‘That’s my mom,’ haha. 2023 will be a year full of lessons for me and I hope I’ll see you guys at the start of the next one cause I’ll be at [Australian Open] 2024.”

Osaka is currently dating rapper Cordae, who graced the cover of The Source last year. The lovebirds went public with their relationship back in 2019.

Since Osaka won her first major championship in 2018, she has publicly vocalized why she’s had to step away from the competitive sport, revealing her mental health struggles, including “long bouts of depression.” This followed an incident in August 2021 where Osaka fell victim to the pressures of the media during a mandatory news conference at Roland Garros.

She also adds some words of encouragement: “I don’t think there’s a perfectly correct path to take in life, but I always felt that if you move forward with good intentions, you’ll find your way eventually.”

And what better way for Osaka to reveal news of becoming a mother then releasing her children’s book called The Way Champs Play? Available on Amazon, the book serves as a “rhythmic celebration of sport and play,” as Osaka shares the essential steps in becoming a true champ.

According to Forbes, Osaka is the highest-paid female athlete, thanks to her brand deals and sponsorships. Last year, Osaka launched her talent agency alongside longtime agent Stuart Duguid, taking on Nick Kyrgios and Ons Jabeur as clients.

You can see her announcement below.