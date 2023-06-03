Trey Songz was sued for sexual assault for exposing a woman’s breast at a pool party in 2013. His production company, Kevin Liles, and Atlantic Records are named in the lawsuit with Songz.

According to TMZ, the woman, identifying solely as Jane Doe, states Songz pulled her breast out of a bikini top without consent, exposing her to a crowd.

The woman states she was humiliated and suffers from emotional distress, resulting in her leaving her career due to embarrassment. The woman is seeking $10 million in damages.

In response to the suit, Songz’s attorney, Michael Freedman, states, “This is yet another example of decade-old allegations being repurposed into a federal case to take advantage of California’s constitutionally questionable new look back window. We look forward to vindicating Trey on the merits in court.”