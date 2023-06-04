R&B singer/songwriter R. Kelly was infamously convicted on all counts in his New York sex trafficking trial in New York. Kelly was found guilty of sexual exploitation of a child, bribery, kidnapping, racketeering and sex trafficking involving six victims. He is also facing two more trials, one in Illinois and one in Minnesota .

Now R. Kelly’s royalties are being garnished and handed over to his victims.

Radar Online reports:

R. Kelly’s royalties are set to be seized as prosecutors are making moves to collect on $500k owed to his victims, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the government filed an application for a writ of continuing garnishment in Kelly’s criminal case.

The prosecutors said Kelly owes $504,289.90 plus interest as part of a judgment in his criminal case. They said he has already been credited $27k.

In the filing, the prosecutors said Kelly is locked up in North Carolina at the moment but has failed to make the required payments.

The government has demanded Sony Music Entertainment and Universal Music hand over any money owed to Kelly from his music sales.

The notice asks Sony to answer, “Whether the Garnishee has in its possession, custody or control any property of the Debtor, including non-exempt, disposable earnings.”

Kelly has yet to respond.