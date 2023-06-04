The Fugees Reunite at Roots Picnic for What May Be Their Last Performance

The Fugees Reunite at Roots Picnic for What May Be Their Last Performance

The Roots Picnic went down in Philadelphia over the weekend and featured Lauryn Hill performing the 25th anniversary of her classic album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Fans in attendance were treated to a surprise: The Fugees’ reunion.

Addressing the crowd, Hill revealed that the 25th anniversary of The Fugees wasn’t able to get rolling because of COVID, but she decided to bring out some friends, Pras and Wyclef Jean, for some fun. The Fugees hit the stage backed by The Roots.

“My brothers, my brothers, these are my brothers,” Hill said to the crowd.

Advertisement

The trio went into classics like “Ready or Not,” “Zealots,” and more.

You can see clips from the show via Ambrosia For Heads, social media, and more below.

The Fugees have not performed in almost three decades bro… THIS IS HISTORY RIGHT HEREEE pic.twitter.com/9K7ep2xzBD — efg. (@jellzman) June 4, 2023

The Fugees – Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean (w/the hat on) and Pras – reunite at the @rootspicnic in Philadelphia tonight 🔥#RootsPicnic pic.twitter.com/QZgoklALCO — Shiba Russell (@ShibaRussell) June 4, 2023

The Fugees reunited last night in Philly at The Roots Picnic…believe their last show together was Pier 17 NYC, remember that @lmechegaray we were there pic.twitter.com/2NNEvWx0JY — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) June 4, 2023

The last reunion of The Fugees occurred in 2021 when the three legends hit New York City’s Pier 17. The show was supposed to start a 12-city run across the country that was canceled. Speaking with Billboard, Pras Michel called the reunion what “the culture really needed” and reveal how the team would get back on the same page for their performances.

“We let the music and our vibe and energy just naturally come out,” Pras said. “Then we heard the band doing their thing, putting it together and vibing. And it just started to feel like those old moments that made us so happy. Making music and just making people smile, so that made us smile too. It just made us feel good.”

He added, “One thing I would say about us is that everything has to feel organic. It’s not about anything but that. Because if it ain’t feel right for even one of us, I don’t think we would’ve been able to pull it off.”

Now the Roots Picnic performance may stand as the last time we see the trio on stage together as Pras faces 20 years after being found of political conspiracy.

According to the AP, Pras was accused of funneling money from now-fugitive Malaysian finance through straw donors to Barack Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign and then attempted to extradite the case on behalf of China during the Trump administration. The verdict stated that the rapper attempted to make cash by reinventing himself in politics.

Pras testified for himself in court in a trial featuring Leonardo DiCaprio’s testimony. Before court began, Pras turned down a plea deal. A sentencing date has not yet been set.