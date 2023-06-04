Back in March bestfriend moguls Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King traveled to Jordan for the ultimate girl’s trip. Labeling their vacation as the trip of a lifetime, Oprah also surprised her fans by revealing she received a gift she’s never gotten before—a shopping spree at her favorite store! In a video chat about their trip, Oprah shared that the shopping spree is something she’s done countless times for others, but has never had done for her.

Oprah posted to her Instagram:

Visited Jordan this week and there was so much to see and experience! We visited the site where John the Baptist baptized Jesus, Petra and all its fascinations, camels, and the spot where the big boulder comes rolling out of Indiana Jones. So much history there in the “Rose City,” voted one of the 7 new wonders of the world. It takes 3 days to really see it all we only spent 3 hours. Put it on your must see list if you haven’t already! 🇯🇴



Gayle shared on her page:

Oh what a weekend … Petra … camels and one of the highlights: a Dead Sea float and mud bath ….as Oprah often tells me we have different ideas of fun … but in the end a great time was had by all… I see why the sign when you leave the airport says. Welcome to sweet Jordan ! Can’t wait to go back !!! Thanx to @derrick4mkup and @gmodeste for playing 🇯🇴

Nothing like a good ole’ girlfriend!