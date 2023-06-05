Bandman Kevo has a Gunna collaboration on the way. It is the same one he wanted a refund for, citing he would be unable to use the single due to Gunna allegedly being a snitch.

This past weekend, Bandman Kevo hit Instagram stories and promoted the song and video “Alone,” placing a rat emoji over Gunna’s face.

Previously, Bandman Kevo called out the rapper for collecting a $250,000 feature fee. According to Kevo, the song never came out, and now that he believes Gunna snitched, there is no value.

“I paid gunna last year for a feature 250k And months later he got a caught case which put my feature and everything else got put on hold,” Kevo typed, “just for him to get released and snitch [face palm emoji] I can’t do a song with dude I need my braed back asap and if they cap im going big lawsuit [money bag emoji]”

In the meantime, Gunna is back to dropping his own music.