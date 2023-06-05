Can you believe it, Boosie Badazz has praise for a “rat.” Speaking on Tekashi 6ix9ine’s gym attack, Boosie feels the world needs more people like his attackers but got some kudos for how 6ix9ine took the beating.

“I like how 6ix9ine took it, bro,” Boosie said. “I ain’t lying. I like how he manned it out.”

But before you think he got true support for 6ix9ine, he doubled back to his true stance. “You know, there’s got to be some kind of consequence.”

Previously, Boosie celebrated the assault with “Snitches Get Stitches” and offered to start a GoFundMe for the man beating 6ix9ine, citing him as a “real one.”

Lmao SNITCHES GET STITCHES ‼️LETS START A GO FUND FOR THIS GUY 💯 pic.twitter.com/gkTj5qSVP1 — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) March 22, 2023

WE NEED TO START A GO FUND FOR THIS GUY‼️LIKE COOKIE MONEY SAY WE GOTTA STARTT REWARDING THE REAL ONES ‼️ — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) March 22, 2023

In recent months, Boosie has been vocal against informants, known as rats or snitches in Hip-Hop, which included blasting T.I. and Gunna.

6ix9ine’s attorney, Lance Lazzaro, confirmed the attack, stating the rapper was attacked inside a sauna at an LA Fitness when several men began the assault. 6ix9ine attempted to fight off the men but was outnumbered as he was beaten until he bled.

6ix9ine was transferred to a hospital by ambulance after the gym employees heard the sauna fight and called police and EMS.

6ix9ine’s team now plans to speak with federal authorities in an effort to get the protection he needs. 6ix9ine did not have security at the time of the jumping.

In a video, 6ix9ine is seen being jumped by several men who state they don’t accept rats in their city. Another man filming claims to be a fan as Tekashi attempts to flee. The rapper was visibly shaken by the event as he tried to get away. Video from the incident can be seen below.

Video of 6ix9ine getting jumped at LA Fitness pic.twitter.com/b1uZyKanGN — No Jumper (@nojumper) March 22, 2023