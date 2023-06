DJ Akademiks was on hand at the Roots Picnic, delivering a live episode of Off The Record on the podcast stage. It must have been the wrong crowd for the controversial Hip-Hop personality, as only a handful of people came to the stage where he interviewed rapper Lil Boom.

The actual number of people who attended the live show is rumored to be eight of thousands at the festival, allowing Freddie Gibbs to continue his forever war with Ak.

Vengeance is in the hands of The Lord. — Big 🐰 (@FreddieGibbs) June 4, 2023

But Gibbs wasn’t the only one…..

Ain’t nobody at dj akademiks live show 😭😭😭😭💀💀💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/HqJqGvkuS7 — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) June 4, 2023