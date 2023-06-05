Good luck to Blueface, as Erykah Badu has summonsed the universe on the rapper. Hitting her Instagram stories, Badu shared a clip of Blueface’s “BBD” video where he raps next to pregnant women.

“He’s trash Universe do your thing,” Badu wrote online.

It’s worth noting, Blueface’s girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, is currently pregnant as well.

Seeing the message, Blueface’s mother, Karlissa Saffold, took a shot back at Badu: “Girl you was just calling Tyrone and paying his cousins and homeboys way don’t and ain’t nobody said nothing to you.”

I would be horrified if I was blueface, outta all people that can say this thee Erykah Badu was the one to say it. Words are powerful pic.twitter.com/rRIGIDe1KF — NATE (@NATERERUN) June 3, 2023

