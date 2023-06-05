Juvenile Questions Being Left Off Essence’s Southern Hip-Hop 50 Celebration Held in New Orleans

What’s New Orleans Hip-Hop without Juvenile? That’s the NOLA legend’s question for Essence after being left off the Hip-Hop 50 celebration at this year’s Essence Festival.

On online promotional graphics, Jermaine Dupri is leading a southern Hip-Hop set for Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary that includes Big Boi, Gucci Mane, T.I., Lil Jon, and Ludacris. Juve hit Twitter to let off his opinion on his omission.

“How is Essence gone be honoring 50 years of Hip Hop in New Orleans without including me?” Juvenile said in a video.

If you want to see him, he and Mannie Fresh will be performing the same weekend at Donna Fest in New Orleans were tickets are just $25.

