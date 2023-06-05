NBA Youngboy Sued After a Woman Claims She Was Thrown From Stage of 2019 St. Louis Concert

NBA Youngboy is being sued by a St. Louis area woman for injuries sustained during a concert of his in 2019. The woman stated she was thrown off the stage.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the incident happened at The Ambassador in St. Louis. Cayden Rutherford got on stage, where she was thrown off onto the concrete floor and a broken cable.

Injuries for Rutherford include a concussion and injuries to her neck, back, and ankle. In addition, she states she still has physical pain and mental anguish in her everyday life.

The lawsuit argues that NBA Youngboy has a history of fighting with fans at shows, citing incidents in Minnesota, Virginia, and South Carolina. The lawsuit also names The Ambassador, the concert promoter Major Entertainment LLC and security company Elite Security, Protection & Services LLC.

Rutherford is seeking monetary damages.