SOURCE SPORTS: Kyrie Irving Wants Mavs to Trade for LeBron James to Form New Big 3 with Luka Doncic

Kyrie Irving has asked his former running mate LeBron James to join the Dallas Mavericks. According to Bleacher Report, Irving wants James to join the Mavs, petitioning for a trade that would form a big three with the two and Luka Doncic.

The news follows an exit from the Western Conference Finals, which Irving took in multiple games of courtside. There was also the trade deadline disgruntlement of James after the Lakers didn’t land the star point guard.

Sources close to the Mavericks state the team was preparing an offer for James last year before the Lakers turned their season around. Adding to the hurdles, the new Collective Bargaining Agreement will carry the weight of a hard cap, making the three max slots hard to put together, which would require a major pay cut for James and Irving.

Heading into next season, James has $46.9 million on the books with a possible $50.6 million player option for the next season.

After losing to the Nuggets, LeBron James floated the idea of retirement.