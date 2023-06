The Fugees were not the only iconic rap unit to reunite at Roots Picnic. The festival in Philadelphia also brought together State Property in full.

Power 99 Philly captured footage of the full crew of Beanie Sigel, Freeway, Young Gunz, Peedi Crack, and Oschino & Sparks on stage with Roc diamonds high to “Takeover” and running through classics from the discography, including “1-900 Hustler,” Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop,” and more.