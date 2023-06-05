Ty Dolla $ign returned last week with a new banger, “Motion.” The dance single is perfect for the summer, and told Zane Lowe it was designed to “make you move.” TMZ caught up with Ty Dolla outside Dash Radio and asked him about the single.

“Big motion, not the little one,” Ty Dolla said. “What I want to happen with music this summer is to change the frequency from all the negative shit to dance floor shit. Some positive shit. Having big motion, not just talk about big motion. Not just saying you having motion but actually taking that step forward.

You can hear all the energy for “Motion” below.

