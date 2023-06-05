Dear Mama, the docuseries on Tupac and Afeni Shakur, has received rave reviews online, but not everyone is fond of the story. In a conversation with The Art of Dialogue, Tupac’s biological father, Billy Garland, stated he was disappointed in the final product and would not have taken part if he had known the true direction.

“After I saw the interview in the documentary, I was slightly disappointed, let’s just say that,” Garland said. “I didn’t like it. It was more about something else, than about 2Pac, if you know what I’m saying. If I knew it was about ‘Dear Mama,’ I might’ve still did it, but I probably wouldn’t have. Not for nothing.”

Garland revealed Allen Hughes was invited to be in the documentary but didn’t know what it was exactly for. He also stated he was hesitant to do interviews because his answers always are pulled out of context. Later in the conversation, Garland would combat the thought that Tupac was bipolar, stating he “resented” the idea.

You can hear it all from Garland below.

In other Dear Mama news, Chance the Rapper thinks it’s the best documentary he ever saw. Check that out here.

