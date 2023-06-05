30 minutes of Charlie Wilson to start off the week? I think yes. The legend Uncle Charlie sat down at NPR’s Tiny Desk to celebrate Black Music Month.

NPR will host an array of Tiny Desk concerts throughout the month, highlighting Black music’s past, present, and future. Charlie Wilson was the first up. His setlist includes “Charlie, Last Name Wilson,” “Computer Love,” “There Goes My Baby,” “I’m Blessed,” “Yearning For Your Love,” “Sweet Yamz,” and “Outstanding.”

You can press play and get some Uncle Charlie in your system below.

