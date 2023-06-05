The Keyshia Cole biopic is ready for your viewing. Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story will make its premiere on June 24 on Lifetime.

The trailer was premiered by Billboard. The film is executive produced by Keyshia Cole, who says, “as a young girl, I survived so many different situations.” She added, “I always wanted to make a movie about my life.”

The film’s synopsis states the movie chronicles Cole’s “early days in Oakland honing her musical talents to her rise to a multi-platinum selling recording artist and television personality, to her complicated yet warmhearted relationship” with mom Frankie Lons.

Advertisement

“This is a story of a daughter’s love for her mother and although my heart remains broken from her untimely passing I am honored to be sharing it with the world,” Cole said in a statement. “Playing the role of myself was a unique opportunity to re-live special moments in my life that also gave me the chance to process her loss in ways I did not expect. I miss her every day and even though she is not here, her presence was felt throughout this film. Mom, I love you.”

Frankie passed in July 2019. You can see the trailer for the film below.