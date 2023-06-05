Yasiin Bey, formerly Mos Def, is headed out on tour with Erykah Badu, but unfortunately, some of his earnings from the run of dates may never see his pockets. One of the mothers of his children, Karima Sorel, is seeking back child support in the amount of $88,602.63.

According to the New York Post, Sorel is going straight to Live Nation, Ticketmaster, Outback Presents LLC, and BaduWorld Inc to get the cash.

Sorel is also looking for the payment to be enforced by a Manhattan judge. “This matter arises out of protracted child support proceedings in Family Court between Karima Sorel . . . and the child’s father,” court docs read.

Bey is set to join Badu on the Unfollow Me Tour, which will run for 25 dates starting June 11 in San Antonio.