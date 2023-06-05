Young Buck’s Catalog to be Auctioned to Settle Debts with 50 Cent and More

Young Buck’s Catalog to be Auctioned to Settle Debts with 50 Cent and More

Young Buck‘s catalog will be heading to an auction block. His catalog will be sold to settle debts with creditors and 50 Cent.

According to AllHipHop, the sale resulted from financial difficulties leading to a 2020 bankruptcy.

Songvest, a music royalties brokerage firm, states the catalog’s value is $700,000. The sum is the total of performance royalties, mechanical royalties, publishing royalties, and song copyrights. Buck owes 50 Cent alone $250,000, which was given as a loan.

Advertisement

In 2001, Buck didn’t provide royalty statements to ASCAP and also hid $35,000 from his publishing company, Mouth Full of Ice. He also failed to report income after post-bankruptcy, which included $108,000 from Sound Exchange, $32,000 from Select-O-Hits, and $47,000 in Universal Music Publishing royalties.

In February, Young Buck was arrested in Nashville on vandalism charges for kicking the door at his ex-girlfriend’s residence and damaging the seats in her car, which was all caught on home surveillance video.

Brown’s ex-girlfriend told officers that she had cameras around her home. When she noticed that Buck was gone, she went outside and saw that he had kicked and damaged the passenger and driver’s side of her car in the driveway.

Young Buck fled the scene after the incident but was later detained during a traffic stop. He has since been released on $1,000 bail.