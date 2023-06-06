Rolling Loud Miami 2023 is loading. Making the festival in July even bigger, Rolling Loud has announced the addition of ANuel AA and El Alfa to the lineup at Hard Rock Stadium.

Anuel AA, renowned for his massive following of 35 million monthly Spotify listeners and 34 million Instagram followers, continues to reign as one of the biggest stars in the reggaeton genre. The Puerto Rican heavyweight has achieved yet another milestone by becoming the first reggaeton artist to grace the stage at a Rolling Loud event.

Meanwhile, El Alfa, also known as “El Jefe,” hails from the Dominican Republic and holds the crown as the reigning king of dembow, a bass-heavy style adored in his homeland. This multi-platinum vocalist has captivated fans with chart-topping hits like “BEBÉ” and “La Mamá De La Mamá.” Collaborating with esteemed artists such as Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee, Major Lazer, and Lil Jon, El Alfa’s talent and versatility have brought him to the forefront of the music industry. Notably, he accomplished a remarkable feat in 2021 by selling out Madison Square Garden as a headliner.

The inclusion of Anuel AA and El Alfa further elevates the already expansive and impressive lineup at Rolling Loud, making it their most momentous gathering to date. With headliners like Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, and Playboi Carti, the festival encompasses an A-List array of rap stars. However, Rolling Loud also extends its reach by incorporating artists from various genres who infuse a hip-hop ethos into their music, even if they don’t primarily produce rap tracks.

You can see the full run of performers below.