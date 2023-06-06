Cardi B Brings Out Latto at Summer Jam for “Put It On Da Floor Again” Performance

Hot 97’s Summer Jam was on fire Sunday night. Taking Over USB Arena, the show was stacked with Ice Spice, Coi Leray, GloRilla, Lol Brooke, French Montana, Fivio Foreign, and Lil Tjay. But the night belonged to Cardi B, who headlined and also brought out Latto for a special appearance so the two could perform their new banger “Put It On Da Floor Again.”

Cardi B and Latto performing their new song ‘Put It On Da Floor Again’ at Summer Jam tonight. 😍 pic.twitter.com/eK3w0ip8J5 — Cardi B | Updates (@updatesofcardi) June 5, 2023

Last week, Latto returned with another banger tagging with Cardi B for “Put It On Da Floor Again.” The new release, arriving courtesy of RCA Records, arrives with a new video taking the two rap queens across Atlanta and running into surprise cameos from Offset, BabyGrill, and LSU women’s basketball star Angel Reese.

The original version of this “Put It On Da Floor” remix, created by Go Grizzly, Squat & Pooh Beatz, and others, was first performed at Coachella Weekend 1 this year and has since received over 15 million streams across all platforms and playlists including RapCaviar, Rap Life, New Music Daily, and others.

You can see the new video below.