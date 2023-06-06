Chance the Rapper is currently prepping his new album, Star Line Gallery. In conversation with Audacy Check In, Chano revealed how “proud” he is about his forthcoming project.

“It’s one of my proudest projects in terms of writing and artistic vision,” Chance said. “There’s an immense amount of work to be done with it. But it’s cool ‘cause I feel like with the love and intentionality that goes into making each physical art piece gives me an opportunity to show people in these museum spaces what I’m working on as I go, the highs and the lows, kind of like a preview to the project…”

You can hear Chance talk about the project below.

