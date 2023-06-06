[WATCH] Key Glock Takes the Streets in Turquoise Rolls Royce for “In and Outta Town” Video

Key Glock from Memphis has been showcasing his dominance. Constantly in motion, he jumps into his eye-catching turquoise Rolls Royce, evident in the new video “In And Outta Town,” from the Glockoma 2 project.

Produced by PRE’s talented Bandplay and Memphis mastermind Hitkidd, “In And Outta Town” amplifies a concise bassline and powerful trap beats native to Tennessee. This arrangement creates the perfect backdrop for Glizzock to unleash his lyrical prowess and boastful swagger confidently.

