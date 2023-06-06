Key Glock from Memphis has been showcasing his dominance. Constantly in motion, he jumps into his eye-catching turquoise Rolls Royce, evident in the new video “In And Outta Town,” from the Glockoma 2 project.
Produced by PRE’s talented Bandplay and Memphis mastermind Hitkidd, “In And Outta Town” amplifies a concise bassline and powerful trap beats native to Tennessee. This arrangement creates the perfect backdrop for Glizzock to unleash his lyrical prowess and boastful swagger confidently.
