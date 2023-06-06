Lil Durk’s ‘Almost Healed’ Debuts at No. 3 on Billboard 200 with 125K Units

Lil Durk‘s Almost Healed is officially a top-five album, slotting at No. 3 in this week’s Billboard 200.

The new album officially debuts with 125,000 equivalent album units, including 122,000 in streaming equivalent album units, a total of 167.82 million on-demand streams of the tracks. Additionally, Durkio moves 2,000 in pure album sales and 1,000 in track equivalent album units.

The strong effort was not enough to push Lil Durk past Almost Healed collaborator Morgan Wallen who sits at No. 2, and Taylor Swift, who returned to the chart’s top spot.

Billboard 200: #3(new) @lildurk, Almost Healed 125,000 [167.82 million on-demand streams | 2,000 pure sales]. — chart data (@chartdata) June 4, 2023

Lil Durk explored nature over the holiday weekend. Hitting the state of Tennessee, Durkio linked with country star Morgan Wallen to go fishing. Durk and Wallen recently collaborated on the Almost Healed album.

Durk shared an image with Wallen holding freshly caught fish. “Family is family can’t nothing change that p.s I’m done wit fish,” Durk wrote on Instagram.

“Durk done pulled up and taught me how to fish,” Wallen wrote in a separate post.

After increasing excitement to a boiling point, Chicago hip-hop trailblazer and multiplatinum superstar Lil Durk unleashed his anxiously awaited eighth full-length offering and one of the year’s most anticipated albums. Stream Almost Healed on all DSPs HERE.

Superstar icon Alicia Keys notably stars in the music video for “Therapy Session/Pelle Coat,” which just premiered. The visual features her in emotionally charged and thought-provoking moments alongside Lil Durk. It marks their first collaboration together.

Tense production underlines his reflective rhymes as the accompanying visual explores his relationship with the streets and faith through a series of arresting vignettes. It instantly captivates—like everything he does.

Almost Healed pops off as his most personal, engaging, and enigmatic project to date. Laced with bold bangers and introspective anthems alike, it highlights his undeniable melodies and incisive bars at the forefront. He not only shines solo on the likes of “Never Again,” but he also distinguishes himself as the rare chameleonic force who can collaborate with country superstar Morgan Wallen on “Stand By Me” or the late Juice WRLD on “Cross The Globe.”

He may be Almost Healed, but he still takes no prisoners lyrically…