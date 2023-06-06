Former Vice President Mike Pence has announced entering the 2024 Presidential Race. In declaring his candidacy, Pence will challenge his former running mate, President Donald Trump.

According to The New York Times, Pence filed the paperwork for the presidency on Monday, sparking an underdog run at the Republican nomination for the White House. Pence previously served under Donald Trump and, in the post-presidency years, has become the target of Trump at the center of falsely rigged election claims.

Pence is expected to formally announce his campaign on Wednesday in Des Moines, Iowa, joining an ever-growing field featuring former Gov. Chris Christie and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum.

In March, a federal judge ordered Pence to appear in front of a grand jury that is investigating former president Donald J. Trump.

The request for Pence comes in an investigation of Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. According to the New York Times, Judge James E. Boasberg’s rulings impact Trump’s attempt to limit the type of questions that can be positioned against him in court.

Pence is being requested after Trump asked for him to delay or block the Electoral College vote count, cementing Trump’s loss. Before the court order, Trump’s lawyer asked for the court’s chief judge, Beryl A. Howell, to limit what Pence could deliver in testimony.

On the other hand, Pence’s lawyers also asked for limited testimony due to his role as president of the Senate, which would exclude him from any legal issues.

