Sunday night (June 4), Cardi B delivered an explosive performance at Hot 97’s Summer Jam. The Bronx native took the stage with an ensemble of her top collaborators, treating fans to an unforgettable night of music and entertainment.

Cardi B‘s set included crowd favorites like “Bartier Cardi” featuring 21 Savage, “Bodak Yellow,” “I Like It,” “Up,” and the iconic “WAP.” The energy in the UBS Arena was palpable as she flawlessly delivered each song, captivating the audience from start to finish.

Not content with just her own hits, Cardi B surprised the crowd with a selection of featured songs and recently released tracks. She joined forces with rising star Latto on the recently dropped record “Put It On Da Floor Again,” showcased her collaboration with GloRilla on “Tomorrow 2,” and City Girls anthem “Twerk.”

Advertisement

The performance was a spectacle to behold, as Cardi B enlisted the help of energetic young dancers who added an extra layer of excitement to the stage. The inclusion of stripper poles added a touch of Cardi B’s signature flair, further enhancing the visual spectacle. True to her comedic nature, Cardi B performed barefoot, fully displaying her trademark sense of humor.

You can see images from the dope, show-ending set below.