This past weekend witnessed an extraordinary event as The Roots took the stage as hosts and co-headliners for the grandest edition of the Roots Picnic to date. Held at The Mann in Fairmount Park, Philadelphia, PA, it was a magnificent tribute to culture, art, music, and the renowned city of brotherly love.

Kicking off the festivities on Friday, June 2, the excitement soared as Dave Chappelle made his much-anticipated debut alongside The Roots for a truly unforgettable evening of stand-up comedy and musical brilliance at the Wells Fargo Center. As the show commenced, the audience was thrilled by an unexpected bonus set from the renowned comedian Jon Stewart. The irresistible combination of these two iconic figures, representing the pinnacle of comedy and hip-hop, left the crowd in Philadelphia absolutely captivated and craving for more. The stage was set for an unforgettable “Roots Picnic” weekend, culminating in a mesmerizing lineup of co-headliners—Usher, The Roots, and the incomparable Ms. Lauryn Hill. This triumphant trio delivered awe-inspiring performances that left the audience in awe, solidifying the event as a true highlight of the music scene.

Throughout the weekend, the electrifying atmosphere continued to soar as Lil Uzi Vert, a beloved hometown hero, took the stage and pumped up the audience with his dynamic performance. Adding to the excitement, Eve returned triumphantly during Black Thought’s Live Mixtape set, joining forces with Busta Rhymes, as their voices seamlessly blended with the legendary rappers. DJ Drama elevated the energy even further by bringing out Fat Joe, who delivered an unforgettable performance of his greatest hits.

Featuring an impressive lineup of leading hip-hop, R&B, and soul artists, the Roots Picnic showcased an array of phenomenal talents. Ari Lennox, GLoRilla, Lucky Daye, Syd, and many others graced the stage, delivering electrifying and showstopping sets that left the audience in awe. The event was a testament to the incredible diversity and artistry within the music world, leaving a lasting impression on all who attended.

You can see images from the weekend below.