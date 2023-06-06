On the momentous occasion of Hip Hop’s 50th birthday, the genre’s birthplace, The Bronx, will host an unforgettable and celebratory concert. Hip Hop 50 Live, taking place at Yankee Stadium on Friday, August 11, promises to be a can’t-miss event that will bring together the biggest names in the industry.

The highlight of the evening will be the much-anticipated Bottom of the Ninth…The Walk-Off performance by the legendary Run DMC. Joining them on the stage will be an impressive lineup of artists, including Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and many more yet to be announced. Additionally, a special Queens of Hip Hop set will showcase the talent of Eve, Lil Kim, Remy Ma, Trina, and other prominent female artists in the genre.

The lineup continues to impress with additional performers such as T.I., Fat Joe, Common, A$AP Ferg, EPMD, Ghostface Killah, Lupe Fiasco, and Slick Rick. Another captivating segment of the concert, titled Pillars of Hip-Hop, will pay homage to the influential figures who helped shape the genre. This set will feature Kool Herc & Cindy Campbell, Grandmaster Caz, Kurtis Blow, Melle Mel, Roxanne Shante, Scorpio, and the Sugar Hill Gang. Furthermore, a “Legendary DJ” set will showcase the incredible skills of Clark Kent, Marley Marl, Mannie Fresh, and Battlecat.

Advertisement

Tickets for Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium will go on sale starting Thursday, June 8 at 10 a.m. EST, with presale opportunities available until 10 p.m. EST. The general on-sale will commence on Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. EST. Ticket prices will begin as low as $50, ensuring a wide range of accessibility for fans. As a token of appreciation to the community, early bird ticket access will be granted to various organizations, including Renaissance Youth Center, New Settlement, SCAN-Harbor, and several Boys & Girls Clubs and YMCA branches.

Co-produced by Mass Appeal, Live Nation, and the New York Yankees, Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium is an unforgettable experience. While additional acts are yet to be revealed, the concert is already set to make history. The lineup is subject to change, with more exciting announcements expected in the coming weeks.

The creative team behind the event is nothing short of exceptional. EMMY Award-winner and CEO of BASSic Black Entertainment, Adam Blackstone, known for his role as the musical director of the electrifying halftime show at Super Bowl LVI, will serve as the managing creative music director. Joining him is partner and producer/keyboardist Omar Edwards, who has previously worked as the musical director for JAY-Z.

Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime celebration of Hip Hop’s monumental milestone, paying tribute to its rich history while embracing the genre’s vibrant future.

“I am honored to hit the stage in the Bronx, the birthplace of Hip Hop and celebrate all of my heroes,” said RUN.

“Aug 11th is Hip Hop’s 50th birthday! So…’Up in the Bronx’ where it all started we will be celebrating this historic moment in history! I am honored to pay tribute to the culture that allowed this little shy kid from Queens to grow up and become The Mighty King of Rock! Thank you Hip Hop!!!” said DMC.