Cardi B says she didn’t diss Ice Spice during her headlining performance at Hot 97’s Summer Jam.
Cardi headlined the night, bringing out Latto, 21 Savage, and more for a showstopping set. Some fans believed that Cardi slid in a little jab at Ice Spice by using the single “Tomorrow” from the famed film Annie as a lead into their banger “Tomorrow 2” with GloRilla. An animated version of Annie was twerking on the screen, and she had a resemblance to the “Munch” hitmaker.
Seeing the web chatter, Cardi hit Instagram live to set things straight but did not mention Ice Spice by name.
“For y’all muthafuckas that’s on Twitter tryna be messy, please, cut the bullshit,” Cardi said. “That’s not me. Like, come on now. First of all, y’all been wanting me to be messy all things. Y’all wanted me to be messy on the song.”
Ice Spice, who performed earlier in the evening, has not offered a response.