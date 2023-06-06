While it has been widely reported that Wendy Williams is no longer hospitalized, her son Kevin is apparently still very concerned for his mother’s health and well-being….as well as the company that she has been keeping.

In a rare interview, Kevin Hunter Jr., 22, spoke to The Sun about his concerns surrounding his mother’s inner circle- namely her manager Will Selby. Hunter said that Selby and others have been not only taking advantage of Williams’ wealth, but also enabling her to drink despite an ongoing battle with severe alcoholism.

Following the cancellation of the Wendy Williams Show in 2022, Williams had reportedly gone to rehab for a few months, but also allegedly relapsed last spring. Last month, she had been reportedly hospitalized for about two weeks as a result of her alcoholism and other health struggles.

Hunter said that no one from Wendy’s team had informed him that Williams had left the hospital or even told him of her whereabouts.

In The Sun interview, Hunter explained that he was very concerned for his mother’s health, saying: “There are a lot of people who are very aware that there is an issue with her drinking, and how that issue may be helped, but I think these people are taking advantage of it while allowing it to play out to make it look like they aren’t causing the issue.”

He also said that her circle believes that she needs to continue to earn money so that they can profit from her financially. He said that “what’s been made more important by the people around her is that while her health may not be great, she needs to keep on earning income, and in my opinion that should not be a priority at all. And whoever has been hired – they are taking advantage of someone who needs to get better.”

So far, reps for Williams have not issued a public statement.