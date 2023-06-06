Ye Continues to Wear Shoulder Pads, Bianca Censor Seen in Ringed Sheer Fit as Couple Enjoys Day in LA

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori definitely put on a fashion show when they leave the house. For better or for worse. Ye was back in his should pads and socks, more on that later. But Censori was in a fit made like a body stocking covering her from head to toe.

Adding on to the interesting choice of attire, Censori had pads of her own, circling her shoulders and kind of creating a force field, or a tire, even. She finished the fit with a pair of heeled boots.

Back to Ye, The Polizei t-shirt and the sock shoes were back. The two strolled through Los Angeles in the fit, once stopping for Ye to help out his wife.

Ye & Bianca today in LA pic.twitter.com/K2LKetyEZr — Donda Times (@dondatimes) June 4, 2023

Ye & Bianca out in Los Angeles with a new look pic.twitter.com/aOuuq0q37i — Donda Times (@dondatimes) June 4, 2023

Late last month, Ye was spotted out this week on an ice cream date with his wife, Bianca Censori. The trending news is less about the outing and more about his attire, as Ye was spotted in a t-shirt with extreme shoulder pads and his forthcoming sock shoes.

On the back of the shoulder shirt was the word “Polizei,” which Page Six notes is German for “police.” The fit was completed in cropped Black pants and blue sock shoes. Censori strolled with Ye in silver tights, a nude tank and gold boot socks.

Shoulder Ye even gave a smile to the cameras.

Ye Kanye West wearing “POLIZEI” Vetements T-Shirt . pic.twitter.com/fonOeMkTJZ — YE²⁴ yefanatics (@yefanatics) May 25, 2023

Kanye West and his new wife Bianca Censori spotted out on another date 📸 pic.twitter.com/o9rWogynxP — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) May 25, 2023

Paparazzi – "You looking good Kanye"

Ye – "Its Ye" 😄 pic.twitter.com/NsbU3BOLFN — RH (@RihYe_) May 25, 2023

Ye is back in his creative bag, recently filing legal documents for the trademark of YEEZY SOCK SHOES. According to Hypebeast, Ye submitted the new design to the United States Patent and Trademark Office on May 4.

The application was filed by Ye’s Mascottee Holdings, Inc., stating the YZY SOCK SHOES will sell “Socks; socks with leather soles.”

Fans saw the YEEZY SOCK SHOES following his YEEZY SEASON 10 show in L.A.