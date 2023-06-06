We are in another episode of Ye versus the Paparazzi. Ye, his wife Bianca Censori, and his son, Psalm, were just trying to go to church, and of course, the paparazzi followed him there.

The paparazzi got too close to him, and Ye exploded, yelling at the camera people who were getting too close.

“Like seriously, bro, all of you motherfuckers stop following me,” Ye could be heard saying.

This incident comes as Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, may have to open his wallet after tossing a photographer’s phone into the street when she was filming.

The incident happened in January as Ye left one of his daughter’s basketball games with North West. With paparazzi following him, Ye pulled over to do something about it.

One of the paparazzi members at the event, Nichold Lechmanik, stated she was filming Ye as he ran the pockets of another photog, saying she was fearful of what the rapper and fashion icon possessed.

In a video, Ye could be heard saying, “You all ain’t gonna run up on me like that!” and “If I say stop, stop with your cameras.” Ye would snatch her camera iPhone and toss it.

Lechmanik’s partner was also in the car and stated she received a “death stare” from the rapper.

Lechmanik says not only was she traumatized, but she also lost out on money due to the incident. She is now suing the rapper for assault, battery, and negligence. She also wants an injunction from Ye from contacting any other photographer.

You can see the moment below.