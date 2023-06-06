Young Thug’s brother, 34-year-old Quantavious Grier, has been sentenced to nine years and six months in jail after violating his probation.

Grier, known in rap as UNFOONK, was arrested on May 4 and charged with possessing a firearm by a convicted felon, persons associated with a criminal street gang to participate in illegal activity, and a few minor traffic offenses.

In addition, according to WSB-TV, Grier pleaded guilty to one count fo violating the RICO Act and one count of theft by receiving stolen property. In his plea deal, Unfoonk took a 12-year sentence, two of which were commuted to time served and an additional ten years of probation.

Unfoonk was arrested in southwest Atlanta after a suspected drug deal at a gas station. Unfoonk’s Mercedes G-Wagon was stopped, and officers smelled marijuana and noticed the handgun. “Mr. Grier advised that the gun was clean, which prompted me to believe he had knowledge of the firearm being there,” the officer wrote.

The gas station where Unfoonk was departing is believed to be controlled and used by members of YSL for gang activity.