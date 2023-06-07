Numerous news reports have confirmed that seven people were shot, including a graduate and his father who succumbed to their injuries after a suspected lone gunman opened fire at a high school graduation in Richmond, Virginia.

It was reported that an 18-year-old graduate and his 36-year-old father were killed in the shooting at the Altria Theater, while the other victims of the shooting were also all Black males.

Six other people were injured unrelated to the gunfire, including a 9-year-old, who was hit by a car during the riotous confusion.

Police have arrested a 19-year-old man who they say was involved in the shooting. Acting Police Chief Rick Edwards says that he is expected to be charged with two counts of second-degree murder and numerous other charges.