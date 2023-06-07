Little girls everywhere have been enamored with Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” since its blockbuster debut, From themed parties to private showings, the mega hit movie has left a lasting impression on even the tiniest fans.



Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s granddaughter, Yolanda Renee King and her parents recently explored the world of “The Little Mermaid” with Ariel at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. It’s unbelievable that Martin Luther King III, Arndrea King and Yolanda, celebrating her 15th birthday at the most magical place on earth. The legendary family were among the first guests to meet Ariel from the live-action story at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and were all smiles.

And don’t miss Disney’s The Little Mermaid in theaters now!

Advertisement