For Father’s Day, Kevin Hart is helping you deliver a special gift to your dad, announcing the Gran Coramino Father’s Day Bundle.
Grand Coramino has launched a limited edition Father’s Day bundle featuring Gran Coramino Reposado Cristalino tequila and an ultra-soft robe featuring the Gran Coramino embroidery.
Items in the bundle include:
Gran Coramino Reposado Cristalino – A crystal clear Reposado Cristalino aged in Eastern European oak barrels then finished in California Cabernet wine casks. It’s is slow-filtered for smoothness to preserve the unique aroma and flavor, resulting in a unique tasting experience of sweet milky vanilla, butterscotch note combined with spicy, floral and dark berry notes from the oak barrels.
Robe – The robe features a large double-pocket design, adjustable tie waist and Gran Coramino embroidery. It’s ultra-soft and ultra-absorbent, making it perfect for getting ready for big nights out or lounging in comfort and style. One size fits most.
You can see the bundle below and cop one here.