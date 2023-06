Lil Tjay got into an altercation at this past weekend’s Hot 97 Summer Jam. A video online shows TJay being held back by security at UBS Arena. In the video, he can hear, “You’re gonna be fired!”

In the video, the cameraman stated someone “popped on” Lil Tjay.

Lil Tjay allegedly got into a fight backstage at summer jam 👀😳 pic.twitter.com/7QhfosP7PB — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 6, 2023

Lil Tjay would also hit the stage with Ice Spice for their collaboration “Gangsta Boo.” You can see more from Summer Jam here.

Advertisement