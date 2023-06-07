The highly anticipated annual Celebration at Paisley Park, dedicated to honoring the legendary musician and cultural icon Prince, is set to kick off this weekend. The star-studded four-day event, scheduled from June 8 to June 11, promises an unforgettable experience for fans and music enthusiasts alike.

One of the main highlights of the Celebration will be exclusive presentations of unreleased music from Prince’s famous Vault. Fans will have the rare opportunity to delve into the musical treasures left behind by the prolific artist. Moreover, the event will feature special appearances and conversations with Grammy-winning artist Chaka Khan and Hip-Hop legends Chuck D and Doug E. Fresh.

Chaka Khan, who first crossed paths with Prince back in 1977 during the recording of his debut album, will share her unique connection to the Purple One during the event. The two artists fostered a decades-long friendship and musical partnership, which included Chaka’s Grammy-winning cover of Prince’s hit song “I Feel For You” and her album “Come 2 My House” released on NPG Records.

Hip-Hop enthusiasts will have a lot to celebrate this year, as the event will also commemorate the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop. Chuck D and Doug E. Fresh, two influential figures in the genre, will reflect on Prince’s impact on Hip-Hop music and culture during a special discussion. Prince, who had an evolving relationship with Hip-Hop, collaborated with both Chuck D and Doug E. Fresh, showcasing his mutual respect and appreciation for the genre.

Throughout the Celebration, various panels will delve into the significance of the number “7” in Prince’s work and the efforts of dedicated fans, known as the “fams,” who continue to preserve his legacy.

“Prince was and remains the greatest artist of All-Time. We are honored to gather yet again to celebrate Prince and his legacy at Paisley Park this year with many who knew him up close or adored him from afar,” says, L. Londell McMillan, Prince’s former attorney, manager, and friend.

The grounds of Paisley Park will be brimming with surprises for attendees, including the chance to view Prince’s original 1994 Tour Bus. VIP ticket holders will also have a unique opportunity to record live vocals over a segment of a Prince song in the legendary Studio C control room. To commemorate the event, exclusive Celebration 2023 merchandise will be available for purchase, alongside concession stands located in the outdoor tent on Friday and Saturday.

In keeping with tradition, attendees will be divided into two tracks, namely “Diamond” and “Pearl,” to ensure intimate and immersive experiences throughout Prince’s legendary complex.

While VIP tickets have sold out, limited General Admission and Single Day tickets are still available for purchase. Additionally, standalone tickets for the Sexy MF Dance Party with DJ D-Nice and the 3121: A Tribute to Prince and Tina Turner with DJ Rashida can be obtained.

Don’t miss out on the biggest Prince Celebration in the world. Secure your tickets now at https://www.paisleypark.com/celebration2023 and join the unforgettable tribute to the musical legacy of Prince at Paisley Park’s annual Celebration.

A daily schedule of events is available below:

Friday, June 9

Special viewing of exclusive archival Prince concert footage

Exclusive Listening Sessions of Prince Music from the Vault

New Artist Showcase – Nunnabove and Nur-D

Shelby J live performance

One on One conversation with Chaka Khan where she will reflect on Prince, her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and the 25th anniversary of her album, Come 2 My House, recorded at Paisley Park on NPG Records

Hip Hop 50 Panel: Prince’s Evolving and Complex Relationship With Hip Hop, presented by The Source Magazine and Paisley Park featuring Doug E. Fresh, Chuck D, DJ D-Nice

Sexy MF Dance Party with DJ D-Nice

Saturday, June 10

Special viewing of archival Prince concert footage

Exclusive Listening Sessions of Prince Music from the Vault

For the FAM Panel: A discussion on Prince’s legacy featuring Rodney Fitzgerald, Casey Rain, Kim Camilia, Dr. Funkenberry, and De Angela Duff

VIP Lunch in NPG

7 Panel: An exploration of Prince and the significance behind the number 7

Rosie Gaines legacy award tribute

Sounds of Blackness live performance

Stokley live performance

VIP Dinner in Soundstage

Club 3121: Tribute to Prince and Tina Turner with DJ Rashida

+ Live Music Tribute To Tina Turner