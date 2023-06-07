According to several confirmed reports, former WWF and WWE champion and WWE Hall of Famer Hossein Khosrov Ali Vaziri aka iron Sheik has passed away. He was 81 years old.

In a statement put out by his team revealing his passing, it was announced, “Today, we gather with heavy hearts to bid farewell to a true legend, a force of nature, and an iconic figure who left an incredible mark on the world of professional wrestling. It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of The Iron Sheik, but we also take solace in knowing that he departed this world peacefully, leaving behind a legacy that will endure for generations to come.”

Sheik gained the WWF Championship title from Bob Backlund in 1984, but lost it to Hulk Hogan in Madison Square Garden later that same year.

Vaziri is survived by his wife of 47 years, Caryl, and his three children.