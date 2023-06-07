“Strictly Business” is the debut single by the legendary duo EPMD. The song served as the lead single for their debut album of the same name. The record went on to be the pair’s first charting single and saw minor success on the R&B charts.

Although it was received with mixed reviews when it was first released, “Strictly Business” has aged gracefully and is now considered a Hip-Hop classic.

The song peaked at the No. 25 position on the U.S. R&B Singles chart. On the other hand, it peaked on the U.S. Hot Dance Music/Maxi-Singles Sales and U.S. Dance Music/Club Play Singles charts in the No. 17 and No. 19 position, respectively.

The song’s main sample is Eric Clapton’s cover of Bob Marley’s “I Shot the Sheriff”. Other samples include “Jungle Boogie” by Kool & the Gang and “Long Red” by Mountain.