The legendary New York songstress Alicia Keys was live on “Good Morning America” today to discuss her upcoming tour “Keys to the Summer Tour,” Broadway musical “Kell’s Kitchen, and more. She wowed the audience with a special performance of “Like You’ll Never See Me Again” in “GMA”’s Times Square studio.

The “Keys to the Summer Tour” is Alicia’s first time putting on a 360-experience tour, calling it probably “the most beautiful show” that she’s ever done. She went on to say that in addition to the show being visually stunning, she’ll be performing songs on her tour that fans don’t often get to hear.

Keys also confirmed that her kids will join her on the tour, and they might even come out on stage throughout her performance.

We can’t wait to see!

