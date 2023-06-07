Zion Williamson will soon be a father. The New Orleans Pelicans superstar forward revealed he and his girlfriend are expecting. Using a fireworks display, Williamson and his girlfriend, 22-year-old Ahkeema, revealed they would have a girl.

The couple dropped a video recapping their gender reveal party with family and friends. At the conclusion, pink confetti shot through the air with a fireworks display.

Williamson also dropped a special message for his forthcoming daughter, “My baby, you’re going to see this at some point. I don’t know what the future holds, but mommy and daddy love you.”

He added, “If you don’t know nothin’ else in this world, know that mommy and daddy love you — for life.”