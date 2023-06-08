Al Pacino on Forthcoming Child: ‘This is Really Special Coming at This Time’



Al Pacino has released his first statement on his first coming child with his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah. Pacino said in a statement to The Daily Mail: “It’s very special. It always has been. I’ve got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time.”

Shortly after Robert De Niro revealed that he is the father of a new baby girl, Al Pacino confirmed his girlfriend is eight months pregnant. Pacino is 83 years old, and his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, is 29 years old.

Before his relationship with Alfallah, Pacino fathered three children with two different women. TMZ, confirming the pregnancy, notes Pacino has two children with Beverly D’Angelo and 1 with Jan Tarrant. Alfallah previously had relationships with Mick Jagger and billionaire Nicolas Berggruen.

