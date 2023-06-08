Back in 2018, DC Young Fly made Harlem rapper Azealia Banks cry during a live taping of Wildin’ Out, when he jokingly said that host Nick Cannon wasn’t able to land a guest appearance from Cardi B, so that’s how “Azealia’s ugly a*s” got on the show. The improv skit ended up going viral, which obviously didn’t sit right with Banks.

Azealia decided to hit DC Young Fly below the belt by mocking the death of his longtime partner and mother of his three children, Jacky Oh. Banks reminded her IG followers about the 2018 joke and hinted that Jacky Oh’s passing was karma taking its course against Young Fly, which just happened to occur on her 32nd birthday.