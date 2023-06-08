Blueface was arrested while he was going to court for a separate legal issue. According to TMZ, Blueface was arrested for an alleged robbery.

Court docs state Blueface was arrested on Wednesday (June 7) and charged with felony robbery. He was reporting to court for attempted murder charges. His attorneys, Lisa Rasmussen and Kristina Wildeveld, were unaware of the case’s specifics at the time of reporting.

The new violation is believed to be a direct clash of stipulations for a November arrest where Blueface allegedly discharged a firearm.

Earlier this week, Blueface clashed with Charleston White. The world has taken a front-row seat to Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s toxic relationship, and it seems both parties can’t seem to keep their personal life off social media. Chrisean is currently pregnant with the couple’s first child together.

Insert Charleston White, who adds his two cents to the matter. The media personality and entrepreneur recently made a bold statement, comparing Blueface’s erratic behavior towards Chrisean to that of Ike Turner to the late Tina Turner.

Charleston White calls Blueface the modern-day Ike Turner & says he has mommy issues pic.twitter.com/Qx128RJGUa — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) June 5, 2023

White took to his Instagram to call Blueface the “modern-day Ike Turner.” He states, “Blueface, I gotta give you ya coins n*gga. You are the modern day Ike Turner. Because there’s no other musician, there is no other artist, who I see fill the shoes of an abusive lover. I just want to remind you young brotha, whoever you is or what you is, you’re abusing those girls. You are demonstrating some of the most foul and disrespectful behavior that any black man can display publicly to his baby momma.”

White continues on his rant, “I wouldn’t be surprised if yo baby have some emotional trauma because you do know that whatever the mother feels while pregnant, the child will feel by way of the umbilical cord. The shame you bring to the mother, you bring to your children.”

To really drive his point home, White ended his speech by stating he hopes the newborn isn’t a girl because Blueface is a “shameful, hurtful muthafucka.”

Of course, Blueface does not take any type of hate or negative accusations lightly. Blueface commented under the No Jumper post stating, “it’s a mouse in the house,” paired with a rabbit, house, and laughing face emoji. The comment currently has over one thousand likes.

Ike Turner was a well-known rock and roll musician who married Tina Turner in the early 1960s. Allegedly, Ike abused Tina throughout their marriage, with details coming to light in her 2018 memoir Tina Turner: My Love Story.

She writes, “Ike Turner threw hot coffee in my face, giving me third-degree burns. He used my nose as a punching bag so many times that I could taste blood running down my throat when I sang. He broke my jaw. And I couldn’t remember what it was like not to have a black eye.”

Their marriage came to an end in the 1970s. Hopefully, Blueface and Chrisean’s differences remain online only.