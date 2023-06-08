Houston’s renowned smashburger concept, Trill Burgers, founded by legendary rapper Bun B, officially opened its first brick-and-mortar location on June 7th. The restaurant, situated at 3607 S Shepherd Dr. at Richmond Avenue in Montrose, spans over 3,236 square feet and will serve as an extended pop-up venue for six months while Trill Burgers continues its search for a permanent establishment in Houston. Initially, the restaurant will operate during soft opening hours, seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., with further hours to be announced.

“It’s been a dream for us, and it’s actually coming true,” Bun B said. “It’s been our sole goal to open up an establishment where we can serve you guys Trill Burgers consistently at a high level on a daily basis. And now we’re ready to do it. We are now officially open for business, ready to serve you.”

Trill Burgers’ opening menu will feature the same signature items that have garnered acclaim during its pop-ups and events since its inception in 2021. This includes the OG Burger, consisting of two smashed all-beef patties, Trill Sauce, pickles, caramelized onions, and American cheese on a potato roll bun. Additionally, a Vegan OG Burger with vegan cheese, vegan mayonnaise, and seasoned fries will be available. The new location will also introduce triple and single-patty options, such as the Triple OG, Triple Vegan OG, Baby G, and Vegan Baby G kids meals. Chef partners Mike Pham and Fernando Valladares are collaborating on developing additional menu items, which will be unveiled during Trill Burgers’ grand opening in the upcoming weeks.

The brick-and-mortar establishment will operate on a cashless system and currently offers dine-in and walk-up ordering services, accommodating up to 125 guests. A drive-thru service will be introduced in the near future. Customers are advised that Trill Burgers does not provide online or phone ordering options, nor is it affiliated with any third-party delivery services or apps. As an exclusive in-store fountain drink provider, Trill Burgers has partnered with the Texas-based beverage brand Dr Pepper.

Doug Freedman from United Equities facilitated the acquisition of the location for Trill Burgers, while the interior buildout was carried out by Houston-based Luria Construction, led by Aaron Lewis. The site was formerly occupied by one of Houston’s oldest James Coney Island locations, adding a touch of history to Trill Burgers’ new venture.

“I’ve been lucky to open more than a dozen fast-casual concepts, and nothing surpasses the love I have seen for Trill Burgers,” co-founder Andy Nguyen said. “When Bun, Nick Scurfield and I first launched this concept almost two years ago, we knew we had something special on our hands. Now it’s time to take it to the next level.”