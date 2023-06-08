Today, Miami’s trailblazing City Girls return with the new single “I Need A Thug.” via Quality Control / Motown. Yung Miami and JT are primed to make it a too make it the Summer to act bad. Real Bad.

With sex-positive lyrics and bombastic beats, “I Need A Thug” finds City Girls breaking down what they do and don’t want in a man. The song turns the corner on LL Cool J’s “I Need Love,” and features JT and Yung Miami trading verses about their ideal man. “I need a thug with swag, like a rock star,” raps JT. “Bonnie and Clyde s–t, tongue kissin’ in cop cars.”

“I Need A Thug” follows “Act Bad,” a recent collaboration with Diddy and Fabolous. Prior to that, the duo left their mark on 2022 with “Top Notch” featuring Fivio Foreign and “Good Love” — an uptempo linkup with R&B legend Usher. The latter was the latest in a long line of outrageous hits stretching back to 2017’s “Fuck Dat N***a.” Since then, they have landed platinum records with bangers like “Act Up” and the Cardi B-assisted “Twerk.”

Advertisement