Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) and EA SPORTS™ have unveiled EA SPORTS Madden NFL 24, introducing new levels of gameplay depth and realism for PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The game features the next evolution of FieldSENSE™ and the introduction of SAPIEN Technology, providing players with enhanced control and a more authentic experience. SAPIEN revolutionizes NFL realism by reconstructing character skeletons, and improving body definition and variation on the field. This advancement makes in-game characters more human and anatomically correct, enhancing the realism of athletic motion. Coupled with FieldSENSE, Madden NFL 24 delivers true-to-life movement patterns on the gridiron.

The latest installment of Madden NFL brings numerous enhancements to the core football gameplay, elevating the overall experience. Additionally, fan-favorite features like Superstar Mode and mini-games (available on PS5™, Xbox Series X|S, and PC versions) make a return, offering exciting new ways to enjoy and learn the game. Notably, Madden NFL 24 introduces cross-play support, allowing players to compete with friends regardless of their platform. This feature and feature parity enable head-to-head matchups and specific online multiplayer modes to be enjoyed across PS5™, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms.

EA SPORTS Madden NFL 24 marks a significant step forward in delivering a more immersive and realistic football experience. With advancements in gameplay, character realism, and cross-platform play, fans can anticipate an exciting and engaging Madden NFL journey on their PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, or PC gaming systems.

Advertisement

“We set a new foundation for football gameplay with the introduction of FieldSENSE last year, which was one of the best-selling years in Madden NFL franchise history, and we’re going even deeper in the areas our fans want most in Madden NFL 24,” said Mike Mahar, Senior Producer, Madden NFL. “We’ve added more ways to play with mini-games and Superstar, more realism through FieldSENSE, deeper immersion with dozens of foundational football improvements and the introduction of SAPIEN Technology – all of which bring the game closer to what fans see from the NFL.”

Buffalo Bills fans have a thrilling reason to rejoice as their star quarterback, Josh Allen, achieves a historic milestone by gracing the cover of Madden NFL. This distinction marks the first time in the franchise’s history that a Buffalo Bills player has been selected for this prestigious honor. Known for his exceptional skills and electrifying style of play, Allen has solidified his position as one of the league’s most dynamic playmakers.

Josh Allen’s remarkable performance on the field has earned him numerous accolades, including the NFL record for the most total touchdowns (177) within the first five seasons of his career. This incredible achievement propelled him to become the most frequently used player in Madden NFL 23, demonstrating his impact and popularity among gamers and football enthusiasts alike.

As the cover athlete for Madden NFL, Allen joins an exclusive group of elite players who have graced the cover of this iconic video game franchise. His presence on the cover further cemented his status as a rising star and a significant figure in the NFL. Buffalo Bills fans can proudly celebrate this momentous occasion, recognizing their beloved quarterback’s incredible talent and accomplishments.

“As a fan of Madden NFL since childhood, I’m honored to be the first Buffalo Bills player on the cover, and I wouldn’t have gotten here without the support of my team and Bills Mafia,” said Josh Allen. “Superstar and mini-games are back in Madden, and I’m really excited for fans to see how the experiences have evolved.”

Gameplay in Madden NFL 24 for PS5™, Xbox Series X|S, and PC is more realistic, with improvements to FieldSENSE delivering increased control in throwing, catching, and tackling and SAPIEN delivering more body definition that improves the fluidity of athletic motion. More upgrades available on these platforms include:

Hit Everything : New contested catch tackles provide more control to play the receiver and new tackle types like: Wrap tackles, Scoop tackles and all-new Hit-Stick animations add personality and more variety on defense. Dynamic branching tech now expands to blocking as well.

: New contested catch tackles provide more control to play the receiver and new tackle types like: Wrap tackles, Scoop tackles and all-new Hit-Stick animations add personality and more variety on defense. Dynamic branching tech now expands to blocking as well. Skill Based Passing: Skill Based Passing makes throwing and catching feel more fluid. An overhauled catching system ensures that receivers consistently maintain their momentum when catching the ball. It feels better than ever to hit a receiver in stride, giving you more control to get loose and get up-field after the catch. A variety of new passing and catching animations capture the authenticity that players expect – dive catches, no-look passes and some game-changing moments never before seen in Madden.

Skill Based Passing makes throwing and catching feel more fluid. An overhauled catching system ensures that receivers consistently maintain their momentum when catching the ball. It feels better than ever to hit a receiver in stride, giving you more control to get loose and get up-field after the catch. A variety of new passing and catching animations capture the authenticity that players expect – dive catches, no-look passes and some game-changing moments never before seen in Madden. Foundational Football: Enhancements across blocking, ball carrier pathfinding, quarterback decision making and defensive back behaviors not only provide confidence your AI teammates will execute your gameplan the way you intend, but also deliver an authentic challenge. An all-new post-play engine brings the emotion of an NFL game to life through more realistic reactions and more emotive celebrations and frustrations.

Enhancements across blocking, ball carrier pathfinding, quarterback decision making and defensive back behaviors not only provide confidence your AI teammates will execute your gameplan the way you intend, but also deliver an authentic challenge. An all-new post-play engine brings the emotion of an NFL game to life through more realistic reactions and more emotive celebrations and frustrations. Superstar Mode: Superstar returns with modernized versions of beloved experiences like your journey through the NFL Combine and Road To The Draft. New additions like 3v3 Superstar Showdown give fans the ability to live their NFL fantasy with friends.

Superstar returns with modernized versions of beloved experiences like your journey through the NFL Combine and Road To The Draft. New additions like 3v3 Superstar Showdown give fans the ability to live their NFL fantasy with friends. Mini-Games: Test your skills with dozens of new mini-games, including moving obstacles and destructible targets in Franchise training camp or weekly strategy; every week in Superstar Mode; and playable from the main menu.

Test your skills with dozens of new mini-games, including moving obstacles and destructible targets in Franchise training camp or weekly strategy; every week in Superstar Mode; and playable from the main menu. Franchise: Added depth in one of the most popular Madden NFL modes addresses top community requests like contract restructuring, trade improvements and deeper customization to name a few. Plus, mini-games are back with training camp and weekly training.

Pre-order the Madden NFL 24 Deluxe Edition for 3-day early access, 4600 Madden Points, Dual Entitlement, and more. Pre-order by July 22 for an extra player item.