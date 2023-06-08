Smoke from Canadian wildfires covered New York City and the Tri-State area in a thick, smokey haze, holding up flights at major airports, postponing games, and prompting people to wear their beloved N95 face masks.

The skies in New York City turned a deep red and orange on Wednesday afternoon as NYC topped the list of worst air quality in the world. This prompted many to search for solutions to purify the air and avoid severe health issues.

Mayor Eric Adams called the Air Quality Alert an, “unprecedented event in our city and New Yorkers must take precautions.” He said the Air Quality Index hit 484 at 5:00 p.m. – the max on the scale is 500. Anything above 300 on the government’s air quality index is considered “hazardous.”

At a briefing on Wednesday evening, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said 1 million N95 masks will be made available across the state.

“(The smoke) has an immediate impact on people’s health, irritation to the eyes, the nose, breathing, coughing, so and even shortness of breath,” she said. “So our message right now is going to be reiterated multiple times because it is simply stay indoors, outdoors is dangerous and just about every part of our state, not just vulnerable communities.”

New York City schools canceled all outdoor and afterschool activities and officials reminded parents that schools are already scheduled to be closed for students Thursday for Anniversary Day and Clerical Day.

Smoke from the wildfires in various parts of Canada has been lapping into the U.S. since last month but intensified with recent fires in Quebec, where about 100 were considered out of control Wednesday – which, unsettlingly, was National Clean Air Day in Canada.

The smoke exacerbated health problems for some people. Exposure to elevated fine particle pollution levels can affect the lungs and heart.

Dr. Jack Caravanos is an environmental health expert at NYU who studies environmental toxins and pollution. He says because of the Canadian wildfires, the air quality is three times worse than normal.

“As time goes on, the air inside a building will ultimately equal the air outside, so for homes, restaurants, and delicatessens, the air quality inside will pretty much match the air quality outside, especially as this thing goes on for a few days,” Caravanos said.

Dr. Mangala Narasimhan, SVP of Critical Care Services at Northwell says that smoke in the air “affects lots of different parts of your lungs. It causes you irritation, it causes people to cough, it causes difficulty breathing because the air is so heavy.”

The air quality alerts caution “sensitive groups,” a big category that includes children, older adults, and people with lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

